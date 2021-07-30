Video shows Faulkner car dealership being hit by tornado in Trevose, Pa.

Shahzada Shakeel, who was inside the business, captured it all unfolding.
You can see customers and employees huddled in a back room for protection - then the lights go out.
A short time later, everyone emerges to survey the unbelievable damage.
Inside, the paneling from the roof was scattered across the floor and the windows were blown out.
Meanwhile, outside, dozens of cars were badly damaged or destroyed. Some vehicles were flipped on top of one another.
"I remember when they built this place. It's all gone," said Brian Feldman of Bensalem.
Chopper 6 was over the area on Friday morning.
But it wasn't just the dealership that was hit. The mobile home park next door was also right in the path of the storm.
Officials say they know people are going to need some help.
Crews are now working as quickly as they can to at least get power back on.
"Right now we are reporting six injuries. Last night we reported four, possible five, we're now up to six injuries that have been reported to us. We have people working with the Red Cross for sheltering," said Bensalem Public Safety Director Fred Harran.
But right now the scope of the damage here here is so widespread it'll take some time. That's why they're asking for complete cooperation from everyone in the community.
WATCH: Tornado damage across Philadelphia region
"Stay out of the residential areas, don't drive through there taking pictures. We've got crews in there cutting trees down, our emergency services are still in those areas. To drive by and take pictures only slows us down," Harran said.
Anyone who needs shelter is urged to call 1-800 Red Cross.
If you have major structural damage to your property or business and it hasn't been reported yet, you are asked to call Bensalem police at (215) 633-3719.
Action News Meteorologist Karen Rogers explains, typically, tornadoes in our area are not on the ground long enough to collect enough debris that they can be spotted on radar. However, three such tornadoes occurred on Thursday in our area.
Faulkner Automotive Group issued the following statement on Friday:
"Our first priority is tending to our employees and our customers to ensure their safety and well-being. While we ensure our Faulkner family is safe, we are taking measures to ensure the immediate safety, security and clean-up efforts of the dealership campus. We would like to thank all of the first responders who have been so helpful. We truly appreciate the outpouring of support and concern from our community. We will overcome this, repair all damage and return to serving our community as quickly as possible."