South Jersey couple restores tornado-torn home and farm

MULLICA HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It was September, 2021. An EF-3 tornado touched down in Mullica Hill, New Jersey.

In its wake, the Hoagland family vowed to rebuild the tattered parts of their home and their long-standing chrysanthemum garden.

And with the help of friends, family, and neighbors, they blossomed.

Now, Hoagland Farm on Mullica Hill Road is preparing for its peak season, and sells mums from their driveway with an honor system.

