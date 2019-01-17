Trio steals $5K worth of handbags from Gloucester Premium Outlets

GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --Police in Gloucester Township, New Jersey are searching for a trio of thieves with an eye for some pricey purses.
Authorities released surveillance video Thursday from the Michael Kors store in the Gloucester Premium Outlets.
The video shows three suspects walking into the store, grabbing several handbags, then running away.
The value of those bags was more than $5,700.
Anyone with information should call police.
