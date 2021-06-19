Triple shooting leaves 2 men dead, 1 child injured in West Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a triple shooting in West Philadelphia that left two men dead and a 3-year-old child injured.The shooting happened Saturday just before 2:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of North 55th Street.Police were called to the scene for shots fired in the area and found a child and two adults suffering from gunshot wounds. Police rushed all three victims to the hospital.A 23-year-old man was shot multiple times across the body and died from his injuries, police said.The second victim, who also was a 23-year-old man, was shot multiple times across the body and died from his injuries.The child, a 3-year-old boy, was shot multiple times in the leg. He is currently listed in stable condition, officials say.Neighbor Ayanna Williams was in shock that a 3-year-old was shot right on her block."I heard this big boom, so I'm like, 'I hope a car didn't run into nothing,'" she said. "I thought I was dreaming...I ran outside, and there were bodies out here."So far, no arrests have been made at this time."I think neighborhoods are becoming somewhat numb. I talked to a number of the neighbors, I know that they're devastated," said Ben Naish, deputy commissioner of the Philadelphia Police Department. "Some of the individuals know at least one of the males, and they've talked about how he's a good person."