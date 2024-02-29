Troubleshooters help newlyweds get Sandals security deposit refund

The DeGeorges went on their honeymoon as planned, but were surprised when they got home and realized the resort was claiming they had never been there.

The DeGeorges went on their honeymoon as planned, but were surprised when they got home and realized the resort was claiming they had never been there.

The DeGeorges went on their honeymoon as planned, but were surprised when they got home and realized the resort was claiming they had never been there.

The DeGeorges went on their honeymoon as planned, but were surprised when they got home and realized the resort was claiming they had never been there.

PITMAN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Action News Troubleshooters got help for a New Jersey newlywed couple having problems with a charge for their honeymoon.

Daniel DeGeorge and his new wife Amber went on their honeymoon as planned, so they were surprised when they got home and realized the resort was claiming they had never been there, charging the couple for supposedly failing to show up.

The couple honeymooned at a Sandals Resort in Jamaica after tying the knot in October.

"Our reservation included a suite, so we had dedicated butler service," said DeGeorge.

The couple paid for the trip in full - nearly $13,000 - and says after checking in virtually, they had a fabulous time.

"One time we came back to our room and the guy had set up this beautiful thing in front of the tub. These beautiful lights and signs. Oh, I love my wife. It was awesome," said DeGeorge.

Months later, they were shocked to learn the resort was claiming the couple had never been there and as a result, was keeping their security deposit.

"They're claiming that we were a no-show for our reservation and therefore they kept the $450 security deposit fee," said DeGeorge.

He says he contacted Sandals multiple times to get his deposit back, but to no avail. So, he contacted the Action News Troubleshooters.

"I said to myself, 'I need to find something who's got a little bit more power than myself to try and get this resolved,'" he said.

The Troubleshooters got on it and finally the DeGeorges finally got their refund.

"On February 10th, I got confirmation that Sandals had finally returned the money," said DeGeorge.

We asked Sandals what happened in this case and the resort sent us a statement, saying in part: "Customer satisfaction is a top priority at Sandals Resorts, and this was not the experience intended for the DeGeorges. We have looked into this, and it seems there was a small technical glitch that triggered this issue. It has since been corrected."

When asked if he would like to thank the Troubleshooters, DeGeorge had this to say:

"I would like to thank them from the bottom of my heart, my wife, thanks to you as well. I really, I just would have been spinning my wheels and screaming into the wind without their help. And I just, I can't thank them enough," he said.

This is a good reminder to always check your credit card and bank statements for erroneous charges.

If you have an issue you need the Troubleshooters' help resolving, you can reach out to our Call for Action hotline. The number is 1-866-978-4232. The hotline is open Monday through Friday from 11 am until 1 pm.

You can also reach out to us online at 6abc.com/Troubleshooters.

Full Sandals Statement:

Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We always appreciate the opportunity to assist guests if their experience doesn't quite live up to expectations. Customer satisfaction is a top priority at Sandals Resorts, and this was not the experience intended for the DeGeorges.

We have looked into this, and it seems there was a small technical glitch that triggered this issue. It has since been corrected. We have gone ahead and started the refund process for the $450 and certainly apologize for this inconvenience. The credit should reflect on their account within 7 days.