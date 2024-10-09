Action News Troubleshooters: Help with disappearing concert tickets

The Action News Troubleshooters have been hearing from some desperate consumers who say the tickets in their Ticketmaster accounts have been stolen.

About a half dozen consumers say their tickets were illegally transferred. And at least one person says she tried to stop the transfer while it was processing but couldn't do it.

Fortunately, the Troubleshooters were able to help.

"I'm very psyched," said Jennifer Powell of Clementon, Camden County.

Powell is a self-professed blockhead - meaning she's a super fan of New Kids on the Block. So at the end of September, she bought eight tickets for their concert in Las Vegas.

But, days later, she got an email saying her tickets had been transferred.

"My heart dropped. I was on the phone with my cousin and I said, 'I gotta go. My tickets are gone!'" she said.

The same thing happened with Chase Atlantic tickets Candy Aboelnour, of Columbus, Burlington County, bought for her daughter.

"So she was really upset. She came up to me she was like, 'I don't know what's going on.' She explained it to me. I attempted to call Ticketmaster," she said.

Powell was able to get her tickets restored on her own, but Aboelnour says she wasn't so lucky.

"I reached out to you guys because I felt kind of helpless," she said.

The Troubleshooters contacted Ticketmaster and got Aboelnour's tickets back.

"Thank you very much. I'm very happy. My daughter is going to be very happy. Her friend is going to be happy. Thank you," she said.

Ticketmaster says because of the security measures built into its mobile tickets, it was able to restore just about all tickets.

"The top way fans can protect themselves is to set a strong unique password for all accounts, especially for their personal email which is where we often see security issues originate," the company said.

This serves as a good reminder to have different passwords for every account.

"If you use the same password across multiple accounts, one of those accounts will be hacked and those passwords will appear on the dark web," said David Henry of Netgear.

You can use a strong password that your device creates for you or make your own complex pass-phrase and keep the following question in mind.

"Is it easy for you to remember and hard for others to guess?"

These consumers say they're taking this advice to heart.

We know that Ticketmaster had a data security incident last year but whether this spike in incidents is related to that is unclear.

Now Ticketmaster has added two-factor authentication to customer accounts but for many other accounts, you have to enable dual authentication and it is critical you do that.

