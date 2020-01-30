Traffic

Dump truck overturns on Route 422 in Upper Providence; driver rescued

UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A driver was injured when a dump truck crashed on eastbound Route 422 Thursday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. near the ramp to Route 29 and Route 422 westbound in Upper Providence Township.

Police said the driver lost control and the truck overturned.

The driver was pinned in the cab of the truck and had to be rescued.

Officials said to expect major delays on Route 422 through the morning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficupper providence township (montgomery county)traffictruck crash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
LIVE | Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News