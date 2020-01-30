Dump truck overturns on Route 422 in Upper Providence; driver rescued

UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A driver was injured when a dump truck crashed on eastbound Route 422 Thursday morning.It happened around 6:30 a.m. near the ramp to Route 29 and Route 422 westbound in Upper Providence Township.Police said the driver lost control and the truck overturned.The driver was pinned in the cab of the truck and had to be rescued.Officials said to expect major delays on Route 422 through the morning.