Pickup truck seen on video crashing into baggage claim at Sarasota-Bradenton airport

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Surveillance cameras captured the moment a pickup truck smashed through a wall and into baggage claim at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport in Florida.

It was a heart-stopping moment for two employees as the pickup busted through, reaching the counter and sending debris flying in every direction.

Cameras captured different angles of the crash.

The driver was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The attendants were not injured.

Airport officials say the 40-year-old driver broke through a fence, crossed the air carrier ramp at high speed and smashed through the cinder block wall.

Charges have yet to be filed pending further investigation.
