TSA stops Florida man with loaded gun at Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TSA officers at Philadelphia International Airport stopped a Florida man from bringing his loaded handgun through a security checkpoint on Monday.

Officials said the 9mm gun was loaded with six bullets when the X-ray machine alerted the man's carry-on bag.

The firearm was confiscated by police, who cited the man on a weapons charge.

The man also faces a financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to a TSA security checkpoint.

The penalty for carrying weapons can reach as high as $15,000, depending on the circumstances, officials said.

"It is disappointing that we need to remind gun owners over and over that they can't carry a loaded firearm onto a plane. There is no excuse for bringing a gun to our checkpoints," said Gerardo Spero, TSA's Federal Security Director for the airport. "You can't carry a firearm onto a flight, so don't bring one to our checkpoint and expect to bring it on board. As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, our team is remaining vigilant when it comes to helping ensure that no illegal or prohibited items are carried onto a flight."

So far in 2023, 41 firearms have been caught at TSA checkpoints at PHL compared to 20 in 2019.

Travelers who have a question for TSA officials can text "Travel" to AskTSA (275-872).