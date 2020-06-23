crime

Two 15-year-olds shot in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left two teens injured on Monday night.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. near 11th and Cambridge streets.

Police say two 15-year-olds were rushed to an area hospital by officers after the shooting.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, one of the teens was shot at least 15 times.

Both teens are currently listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
