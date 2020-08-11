No masks, no social distancing: Two men charged after large pool party in Sicklerville, New Jersey

SICKLERVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police say there have been at least two large parties at a Sicklerville, New Jersey home in the last several weeks. And despite attempts to stop the most recent pool party on Sunday, hundreds showed up and paid a cover charge to get in.Police in Gloucester Township released video from the party, showing a crowded party at a backyard pool on Prospect Court."I could hear the music, obviously, but not as loud as the previous party he had. It was an extreme amount of people," said Jordan Wolcott, who lives down the street.Police say a large, for-profit party at that same home in July caught their attention. They soon heard another one was in the works, hosted by homeowner Jeffrey Davis, Jr. and promoted by Marheem Miller of Camden."All week we were in communication with the homeowner, requesting him not to do this, not to have the party. We warned him about the consequences. We warned him of the public health hazard," said Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins.Police say about 250 people were observed at the home, without masks and not social distancing. Police also say several cars were parked illegally and trash was left on the street.Citations were issued to the homeowner, including noise and zoning violations, littering and violating the governor's executive orders. The party promoter also faces charges for violating executive orders.Neighbors say they would like the parties to stop."With the COVID, everybody has to be careful. Like me, I'm taking care of my mother who has cancer," said Marlenna, whose family lives nearby.Police say the township was hit hard by COVID-19,and gatherings like this are not helping."We've had 57 deaths. Those are real numbers to us. We had 10 police officers at one time infected with COVID-19," said Harkins.According to Governor Phil Murphy's orders, outdoor gatherings are restricted to 500 people with social distancing or mask-wearing when that's not possible.Indoor gatherings are capped at 25 people or 25% capacity, with an exception for weddings, funerals, memorial services, and religious and political activities, which are caped at 100 people or 25% capacity. Masks must be worn at all times.Action News reached out to the homeowner and the party promoter for comment on Tuesday. So far, the calls have not yet been returned.