Two killed in crash in Milford Township, Bucks County

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) --
Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that two people have died after a crash in Milford Township, Bucks County.

It happened around 5 p.m. along Route 663 near Spinnerstown Road.

Route 663 was shut down for several hours between Old Plains Road and Kumry Road.

It's not yet clear if weather played a role in the crash, but roads were snow covered at the time.

Authorities have not yet said the ages of the two victims killed in the crash, or how many vehicles were involved.

We will continue to update this breaking story throughout the night.
