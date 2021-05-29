Two victims injured during house fire in Cherry Hill, New Jersey

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A fast moving fire leaves two injured and destroys a home in Cherry Hill, New Jersey,
Firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Severn Avenue around 5:45 a.m. Saturday.
That's where a house was fully on fire.
Police tell Action News a husband and wife were injured during the fire.
Officials say the couple is being treated for serious injuries.
There's no word what sparked the blaze.
