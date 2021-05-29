house fire

Two victims injured during house fire in Cherry Hill, New Jersey

EMBED <>More Videos

Two victims injured during house fire in Cherry Hill, New Jersey

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A fast moving fire leaves two injured and destroys a home in Cherry Hill, New Jersey,

Firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Severn Avenue around 5:45 a.m. Saturday.

That's where a house was fully on fire.

Police tell Action News a husband and wife were injured during the fire.

Officials say the couple is being treated for serious injuries.

There's no word what sparked the blaze.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cherry hillfirehouse fire
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
5 injured in South Jersey fire, cause under investigation
3-alarm fire severely damages Chester County townhomes
Rhawnhurst woman dies in house fire: Police
2 women injured in Delco fire, flames spread to neighboring homes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Rainy, breezy and chilly this weekend!
Philly to drop additional restrictions on June 2; Sixers, Phillies return to full capacity
Vandal targets historic Reading Terminal Market
New Jersey lifts indoor mask mandate | What you should know
Around $28,000 stolen in catalytic converter thefts to one local business
'Free at last': Man released after being wrongfully convicted, imprisoned for nearly 30 years
Looking for an indoor activity this weekend? Here are some ideas
Show More
Troubleshooters: Major backlog for federal COVID-19 funeral assistance
High gas prices not deterring travelers this holiday weekend
Driver killed, passenger ejected in Roosevelt Boulevard crash
GOP blocks bipartisan probe of deadly Jan. 6 riot at Capitol
Woman left for dead after being struck by off-road vehicle
More TOP STORIES News