NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A man who was shot several times in North Philadelphia was taken to the hospital by a driver in a U-Haul vehicle.
The shooting happened near Broad Street and Germantown Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Police say a 24-year-old man got into a fight with three other men. That's when shots were fired and the victim was struck five times.
The driver of a U-Haul vehicle took the victim to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in very critical condition.
Police say they are not sure if the U-Haul driver knew the victim or was passing by and came upon the victim.
Several bullets pierced a Chinese takeout restaurant that was open just missing two employees inside.
Another bullet went through the window of a Philadelphia Library branch.
Detectives say they have descriptions of the suspects, who fled the scene, because surveillance video captured the entire incident.
