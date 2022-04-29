Philadelphia Uber driver injured after gunshot goes through seat: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An Uber driver was shot while on the job in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek section, police say.The shooting happened on Cobbs Creek Parkway at Delancy Street around 10 p.m. Thursday.Police say the Uber driver, a male in his 50s, was shot in what appears to be an attempted carjacking.Officials say neighbors reported hearing a gunshot and saw the Uber rolling into a parked vehicle and then into a fence of a house.According to police, the driver had picked up two riders, a male and female, from an unknown location.The female got out of the vehicle at one location, but the male remained in the Uber."As they get to this location, we're not quite sure what happened inside the car, but we can tell by looking at the car at this point, there is a gunshot through the driver side seat," Philadelphia Police Captain John Walker said.At this time, police know the shooting happened inside the vehicle.Walker says the bullet struck the driver under the armpit, where it then went through his chest.He was rushed by medics to Lankenau Medical Center in critical condition.Action News obtained surveillance video showing the victim's car rolling onto the sidewalk.The footage captured one man running from the scene and then another person limping by.Police say it was another example of a night of work turning violent for a ride-share driver in the city."We have a guy out here working tonight trying to make a living for his family, unfortunately, he's now in the hospital as a result of action taken by an individual that wasn't necessary," Walker said.Police are continuing to search for surveillance video and ask anyone with information to give them a call.