California university will pay students to avoid traveling for spring break

As part of a city-campus partnership, UC Davis students could get a $75 Spring Break Grant if they agree to stay in town and not travel during the time period.
Spring break is March 22 - 25.
"We're trying to give the students a positive experience during this period of time by offering these incentives," UC Davis' Melissa Blouin told KXTV.
If a student is interested in getting the money, here's what needs to happen.
Students have to submit a proposal and formal application to be considered for the Spring Break Grants.
"One of them is called a Get Active grant, another one is Get Artsy. A home improvement grant, and then a Let's Stay In grant, and each of those is linked to a different business within the Davis community where students who receive the grant can pick up a gift card at the store location," Blouin explained.
There is a link, but it must be accessed through a student's UC Davis Google account.
Blouin says they've received a lot of interest.