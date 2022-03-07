Show of support and solidarity continues for Ukraine; civilians help in war effort

On Sunday in Philadelphia, several groups gathered on Independence Mall to protest the war.
"We stand and support of you. We salute your efforts to leave the country and to fight Russia," said Jane Eleey with the Granny Peace Brigade.
A second attempt to evacuate civilians from a city in southern Ukraine collapsed Sunday amid renewed Russian shelling, while Russian President Vladimir Putin turned the blame for the war back on Ukraine and said Moscow's invasion could be halted "only if Kyiv ceases hostilities."
Food, water, medicine and almost all other supplies were in desperately short supply in the port city of Mariupol, where Russian and Ukrainian forces had agreed to an 11-hour cease-fire that would allow civilians and the wounded to be evacuated. But Russian attacks quickly closed the humanitarian corridor, Ukrainian officials said.
For those living the reality day-to-day, there is much work that needs to be done.
"Pease share true information about Ukraine," said western Ukraine resident Ruslana Petrushko.
NO TIME FOR FEAR: A look at some of the preparations underway in villages in western #Ukraine.— George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) March 3, 2022
Military fortification, care packages, food prep, and rounds of Molotov cocktails among just some of the things civilians are working on.
Their message:“please pray for us.”@6abc pic.twitter.com/tewNsHrtaU
Petrushko said she is safe where she is and has been helping her fellow Ukrainians by offering them refuge in her home.
"The Russian invasion has destroyed the most beautiful cities in Ukraine. They are erasing the most beautiful cities from the map of Ukraine," Petrushko said.
She is also helping with things by preparing care packages for soldiers, building camouflage netting, and even Molotov cocktails.
Ruslana said she has no plans of leaving her country.
"I decided to stay and help my people and help my nation," she added.
Below is a list of other organizations responding to the crisis in Ukraine.
People in Need
People in Need is providing humanitarian aid to more than 200,000 people on the ground in Ukraine. The Czech organization will "provide mainly the most basic needs according to the currently developing situation ... [like] cash assistance, food aid [and] hygiene items" in its first phase of support, according to its website.
People in Need also pledged to support countries experiencing an influx of Ukrainian refugees.
Red Cross
The International Committee of the Red Cross has had a presence in eastern Ukraine for years to deliver assistance to those affected by the Russian conflict following the annexation of Crimea, according to its website.
The organization is "vowing continued support for the at-risk families in the region" amid growing concerns over displacement, mass casualty and destruction.
The American Red Cross, in particular, is "sending 30 trained staff to Europe to support emergency communication needs of U.S. military members."
Ukrainian National Women's League of America
Sofika Zielyk, a member of the Ukrainian National Women's League of America, said the organization is in "full crisis mode" to respond to the invasion.
"This is a war that everybody has to look at and try to help," she told ABC News.
Donations so far have benefited hospitals in the eastern Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Luhansk, the organization posted on its Facebook page.
UNICEF
UNICEF is working to assist children and families in Ukraine by making sure their critical needs are met, like access to safe water, health care, education and protection, according to its website.
The organization already has 10 child protection case management mobile teams stationed in the country's east to provide "psychosocial care to children traumatized by the chronic insecurity" of the conflict with Russia.
AIRBNB
Airbnb.org and Airbnb are today announcing that Airbnb.org will offer free, short-term housing to up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine.
UNITED HELP UKRAINE
United Help Ukraine (UHU) is working to provide individual first aid kits (containing blood-stopping bandages and tourniquets) and other emergency medical supplies to the front lines.
In addition, UHU is also cooperating with other emergency response organizations to prepare humanitarian aid for civilians that might be directly affected if Russian forces attack.