ukraine

Ukrainians celebrate Orthodox Easter with different mood this year

"Everybody knows that Ukraine will stand tall and overcome her awful adversary," said Ulana Mazurkevich.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Ukrainians celebrate Orthodox Easter with different mood in 2022

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Many Ukrainian-Americans observing Orthodox Easter Sunday were not as celebratory as their homeland still faces threats by Russian invaders.

Ukrainians gathered at the Philadelphia Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception to celebrate Easter, with a lot on their minds.

"This joy has been overshadowed in many families by the tragedy that is going on in Ukraine," said Ulana Mazurkevich, president of Ukrainian Human Rights Committee.

Mazurkevich says whether Ukrainians celebrated Easter last Sunday or this Sunday, the meaning of the holiday has become a reality for them.

"With the resurrection with death and tragedy and suffering, there's always resurrection," said Mazurkevich. " Ukrainians strongly believe in that. There is suffering, but there will be a resurrection. So when Ukrainians greet each other this Easter season, what they generally say is Christ is risen, Ukraine will rise, and that goes all over the world."

President Zelenskyy of Ukraine also shared an Easter message with the world saying light will win over darkness.

A message that has been heard in many Ukrainian homes in Philadelphia.

"Everybody knows that Ukraine will stand tall and overcome her awful adversary," said Mazurkevich.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiarussiaukraineeventseaster
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UKRAINE
Blinken Ukraine: Steel plant bombed; Zelenskyy to meet US officials
Zelenskyy says he'll meet with US state, defense secretaries
Possible mass graves near Mariupol as Russia attacks in east
Putin tries to claim Mariupol win but won't storm holdout
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Clouds Dominate Next Two Days
Officials urge residents to check their smoke alarms
Officials: 4 dead, including 3 children after Kensington fire
Woman shot, killed in city's Frankford section
Police investigate stabbing after man found injured on SEPTA platform
Watch Inside Story April 24 show | How to budget during inflation
Police investigate report of rape on SEPTA Broad Street Line
Show More
Joel Embiid says he will 'keep playing' through thumb sprain after ...
Suspect sought for shooting in East Mt. Airy
Former rugby star killed in Texas crash caused by teen driver: Sheriff
Stolen car crashes into T-Mobile store in Hunting Park
Suspect arrested in Philly stabbing, may be linked to death of woman
More TOP STORIES News