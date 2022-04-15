Thieves target Chester County Ulta store; get away with $11K in merchandise

WEST WHITELAND TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Chester County, Pennsylvania are trying to identify a group of thieves who stormed an Ulta store and got away with $11,000 worth of merchandise.Surveillance cameras show the four female suspect coming into the store in West Whiteland Township on Sunday.Police said they used Under Armour mesh bags and were last seen driving off in a black Acura.Sunday's theft is the latest in a string of robberies targeting Ulta stores in the Delaware Valley.Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 484-875-6021.