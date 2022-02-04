Thieves target another Ulta Beauty store, steal $2K worth of products: Police

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Montgomery County are looking for a group of thieves who stole more than $2,000 worth of products from an Ulta Beauty store.
On Friday, investigators released video of the moment they fill a trash bag with perfumes and other items back on January 12. Police said it happened at the store on the 2500 block of Chemical Road in Plymouth Meeting.
Police believe the same suspects have targeted other Ulta locations.
In January, an Ulta Beauty store in Lower Macungie Township was also targeted.
The same Ulta Beauty store was also targeted by criminals with trash bags back on November 29, 2021.
In both instances, the suspects drove off in a Toyota Highlander.
Anyone with information about the crime or the suspects is asked to call police.
