murder

'Unicorn Killer' Ira Einhorn dies in prison

Ira Einhorn and Holly Maddux

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Ira Einhorn, known as the "Unicorn Killer," has died in prison, Action News learned Friday.

Officials said his death was not related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Einhorn was known as Philly's hippie 'guru' in the 60s and 70s... that is until the body of his ex-girlfriend, Holly Maddux, was found mummified in his closet. The story captivated the region and the entire world, as he went on the run for decades.

Einhorn was recently the subject of a 6abc True Crime episode.



In the episode, Annie McCormick sits down with some of the people who were closely involved with the case.

That includes former Action News reporter Vernon Odom, who covered the case for decades; retired Superintendent of Upper Darby police, Mike Chitwood, who was a Philadelphia cop when he investigated the case; and Philadelphia politician Sam Katz, who sheds some light on the counter-culture movement that embraced Einhorn before the murder.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimemurderinstagram storiestrue crimeinstagram
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
Man paid $5K to kill pregnant Chicago teen, prosecutors say
Who killed Yasiel Castaneda?
Murder suspect barricaded inside hotel room identified: DA
Crime Fighters: Who Killed Destiny Gonsalves-Charles?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. residents told to wear masks; coronavirus death toll tops 100
COVID-19 in Philly: 26 deaths, city suggests cloth masks for public
NJ coronavirus death toll rises to 646; total cases approach 30,000
Del. troopers can stop drivers with out-of-state tags during pandemic
Some in US may not get stimulus checks until August. Here's why.
'Surreal': NYC funeral homes struggle as COVID-19 deaths surge
Amid coronavirus crisis, exercise caution when exercising outdoors
Show More
Paycheck Protection Program: How to get aid for small business
Local engineer makes face shields for hospital workers
Legendary singer Bill Withers dies at 81
Man paid $5K to kill pregnant Chicago teen, prosecutors say
You've just lost your job? Here's what you need to know
More TOP STORIES News