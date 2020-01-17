6abc True Crime: Ira Einhorn, The Unicorn Killer

Ira Einhorn was known as Philly's hippie 'guru' in the 60s and 70s... that is until the body of his ex-girlfriend, Holly Maddux, was found mummified in his closet. The story captivated the region and the entire world, as the "Unicorn Killer" went on the run for decades.

In this edition of 6abc True Crime, Annie McCormick sits down with some of the people who were closely involved with the case.

That includes former Action News reporter Vernon Odom, who covered the case for decades; retired Superintendent of Upper Darby police, Mike Chitwood, who was a Philadelphia cop when he investigated the case; and Philadelphia politician Sam Katz, who sheds some light on the counter-culture movement that embraced Einhorn before the murder.
