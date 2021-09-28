lawsuit

Employees sue United Airlines over COVID vaccine mandate

United Airlines is facing two separate lawsuits over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

One of the two lawsuits was filed in the U.S. District Court in Fort Worth, Texas. In that suit, the employee alleges that their religious exemption was not accommodated.

SEE ALSO: United Airlines to require COVID vaccinations for all US-based employees

Last week, before the mandate went into effect, six employees asked a federal judge to block the vaccination requirement.

The employees, including two pilots and a flight attendant, are accusing the airline of a "pattern of discrimination against employees who requested religious or medical accommodations. "They say the airline's approach of putting exempt employees on an indefinite leave of absence means "that they would be effectively terminated."

In response to the lawsuit, the airline said it will "vigorously defend its policy."

Read United Airlines full statement below:

"Safety remains our highest priority. We will continue to vigorously defend our policy - vaccine requirements have been around for decades and have served to keep airline employees and customers safe. And with the pandemic continuing to kill more than 2,000 people every day, we remain convinced that our vaccine policy saves lives. As of today, excluding employees who have submitted exemptions, 98.5% of United's U.S. employees are vaccinated."

CNN contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstexashealthvaccinesunited airlinesunited arilinescovid 19 vaccinelawsuitu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LAWSUIT
Linda Evangelista claims cosmetic procedure left her 'deformed'
TX doctor who defied state's new abortion ban is sued
Texas doctor who defied state's new abortion ban is sued
Father sues school district for $1M after staff cut daughter's hair
TOP STORIES
Cowboys crush Eagles 41-21 | Watch the Live Postgame Show
Philadelphia Superintendent Dr. Hite will end tenure next year
2021 on pace to be Philadelphia's deadliest year in decades
One Liberty Observation Deck now permanently closed
Man found dead in restaurant vent after burglary attempt: Police
'Near certainty' Delco officers shot girl after football game: DA
Nearly 28,000 pounds of frozen DiGiorno pizza recalled
Show More
Burnout among health care providers increasing due to pandemic
R. Kelly found guilty on all counts in sex trafficking trial in NYC
NJ governor race: Murphy, Ciattarelli to face off in debate tomorrow
Fire, fight at Upper Darby High School worries district
Mother uses therapy dogs to help college students
More TOP STORIES News