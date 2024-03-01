United Airlines flight to Newark diverted due to unruly passenger, FAA says

NEWARK, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A United flight from London to Newark diverted to Bangor on Friday after the crew reported a passenger disturbance, according to the FAA.

The Level 3 threat -- which means life-threatening behavior -- forced the diversion.

The plane landed safely at Bangor International Airport in Maine around 10 a.m.

The Boeing 767 departed from Heathrow Airport in London and was headed to Newark Liberty International Airport.

