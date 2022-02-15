COVID-19 vaccine

UPenn vaccine pioneer working on universal coronavirus vaccine

By
EMBED <>More Videos

UPenn vaccine pioneer working on universal coronavirus vaccine

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Vaccines that are designed to target specific coronavirus variants just won't get the long-term job done says one expert.

University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine's Dr. Drew Weissman is on a quest to develop a universal coronavirus vaccine.

"There have been three epidemics with coronavirus in the past 20 years. The problem with chasing variants is by the time you've made a vaccine the variant is gone and a new variant appears," said Weissman.

The vaccine pioneer and immunologist says his team started working on a universal vaccine back in 2020.

"The tricky part is what antigens to use. That's what's in the vaccine that you're inducing the body to make a response against," said Weissman.

But he adds this isn't easy work.

"For a pan-coronavirus, a vaccine that has to hit hundreds of thousands of different viruses, you have to find a common antigen that cross-reacts with different bat coronaviruses," said Weissman.

There's already been some success.

"We've identified a couple. Two of them have already been published, and they show very broad protection against all of the bat coronaviruses that we have," said Weissman.

Weissman is hopeful universal vaccine clinical trials will start potentially in about a year and a half.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Philadelphia firefighters union sues city over vaccine mandate
NJ court dismisses officers' union vaccine mandate suit
FDA delays public meeting for COVID vaccine for children under 5
Deadline arrives for Philly police to get 1 dose of COVID vaccine
TOP STORIES
Residents upset over new CBD Kratom store
Police: Man fatally stabbed in Wawa parking lot
Brian Laundrie's cause of death, new details revealed in autopsy
Off-duty firefighter rescues crash victim from burning vehicle
"Justice is served" father says after daughter's killer convicted
How to safely dispose of your old, unwanted electronics
NJ crews trying to keep up with pothole repairs
Show More
2nd lawsuit filed against former Philly police inspector
Ocean City community donates valentines to veterans
Philadelphia firefighters union sues city over vaccine mandate
La Salle's new president focused on access to underserved communities
Vandal wanted after four swastikas spray-painted around Del.
More TOP STORIES News