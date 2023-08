Police said a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot early Tuesday morning in Philadelphia's University City section.

The shooting happened in the 4200 block of Woodland Avenue, near Saint Joseph's University - University City campus, at about 6 a.m.

