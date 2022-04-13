UPenn students protest alleged mistreatment of student, and abuse survivor, Mackenzie Fierceton

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some students walked out of class Wednesday morning at the University of Pennsylvania.The group said they wanted to send a message about the alleged mistreatment of abuse survivor and student Mackenzie Fierceton.Students held signs on campus that said "We Believe You."In a recent article for the New Yorker, Fierceton wrote the school wrongfully accused her of being dishonest about her background as a first-generation college student and questioned alleged abuse she suffered.The accusations led to her Rhodes Scholarship being rescinded last year.On Wednesday, UPenn issued a statement that said, "The New Yorker article did not accurately reflect the University's thorough, careful, and sensitive investigation into the very serious questions which were raised by prior judicial rulings and the findings of the Rhodes Trust, another reputable institution that conducted its own extensive review of the facts,""It is our mission to do everything possible to support all our students and to ensure that under-resourced students have access to Penn's world-class educational opportunities. We have always recognized that this particular situation involves a painful family experience, and we have consistently approached it with empathy and a thoughtful consideration of all of the facts available to us. As an institution, we cannot overlook the importance of integrity in our University community or ignore clear violations of our principles and ethical code because we have a responsibility to ensure that all members of our community, most especially other young people, have fair and honest access to opportunities."