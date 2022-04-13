protest

UPenn students protest alleged mistreatment of student, and abuse survivor, Mackenzie Fierceton

In a recent article, Mackenzie Fierceton said the school wrongfully accused her of being dishonest about her background.
EMBED <>More Videos

UPenn students protest alleged mistreatment of student

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some students walked out of class Wednesday morning at the University of Pennsylvania.

The group said they wanted to send a message about the alleged mistreatment of abuse survivor and student Mackenzie Fierceton.

Students held signs on campus that said "We Believe You."

In a recent article for the New Yorker, Fierceton wrote the school wrongfully accused her of being dishonest about her background as a first-generation college student and questioned alleged abuse she suffered.

The accusations led to her Rhodes Scholarship being rescinded last year.

On Wednesday, UPenn issued a statement that said, "The New Yorker article did not accurately reflect the University's thorough, careful, and sensitive investigation into the very serious questions which were raised by prior judicial rulings and the findings of the Rhodes Trust, another reputable institution that conducted its own extensive review of the facts,"

"It is our mission to do everything possible to support all our students and to ensure that under-resourced students have access to Penn's world-class educational opportunities. We have always recognized that this particular situation involves a painful family experience, and we have consistently approached it with empathy and a thoughtful consideration of all of the facts available to us. As an institution, we cannot overlook the importance of integrity in our University community or ignore clear violations of our principles and ethical code because we have a responsibility to ensure that all members of our community, most especially other young people, have fair and honest access to opportunities."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphiauniversity of pennsylvaniaeducationscholarshipprotest
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PROTEST
Hundreds of students hold 'We Say Gay' rally in NYC
Protester interrupts live Russian state TV news with 'no war' sign
What to know about trucker convoy heading to DC area
Hundreds attend 'Stand for Ukraine' rally at Independence Mall
TOP STORIES
Man arrested in Brooklyn subway attack, charged with terror
Cars line up for Philly church's free gas giveaway
Man sought in murder of ex-girlfriend in King of Prussia turns self in
Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads guilty in groping case
CDC to extend mask mandate on airplanes, transit for 2 weeks
Anxieties resurface for New Yorkers after Brooklyn subway shooting
Polish, Baltic presidents head to Ukraine in show of support
Show More
'That was incredible': Philly gives Bohm standing ovation, team reacts
Delco residents to demand permanent shutdown of fire company
Bill against transgender girls in girls' sports passes Pa. House
US task force recommends anxiety screenings for children ages 8+
Gilbert Gottfried dead at 67 after long illness, family says
More TOP STORIES News