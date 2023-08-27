Residents voice concerns over continued unsanctioned car meets in Delaware

People in New Castle County, Delaware, say they have had enough of unsanctioned car meets.

PIKE CREEK, Delaware (WPVI) -- People in New Castle County, Delaware, say they have had enough of unsanctioned car meets.

Drivers have allegedly gathered several times outside the Pike Creek Shopping Center to drag race.

Neighbors who spoke with Action News say Saturday night was the second time in six months that people used the shopping center in Pike Creek for an unsanctioned car meet.

They are also worried it will continue to happen.

A video of the incident shows dozens of cars racing around the lot.

One resident said about 50 cars were in the parking lot making a lot of noise and leaving behind a mess.

He told Action News that the cars were doing doughnuts, drifting, and other stunts around 11:30 p.m.

There are several skid marks on the ground where it happened.

He also said the crowd left trash and beer bottles scattered on the ground.

Employees and cars were still in the parking lot when the car meet took place, the resident said. He's concerned someone will get hurt or a business will be damaged if this continues.

"It is very rampant and it's very much an issue. Unfortunately, with social networking and the way kids are talking to one another, they avoid the police. Because when they hear the police, they socially move to another location," commented State Representative Mike Ramone.

This all comes after another unsanctioned car meet turned deadly in New Castle last week.

Delaware State Police say about 100 cars were on Bear Corbitt Road when gunshots rang out.

A 17-year-old, later identified as Aaizeem Korden-Brown, was shot and killed. His 21-year-old friend was also shot and injured but survived.