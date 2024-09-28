Driverless cars get stuck on motorcade route as VP Harris arrives in San Francisco for fundraiser

Vice President Kamala Harris returns to the Bay Area in which this could be her final visit to California before the presidential election.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday made what could be her final visit to California before the election.

A little after 8:30 p.m. Friday, the VP touched down at San Francisco International Airport.

As her motorcade arrived at the Fairmont San Francisco, an autonomous Waymo got stuck making a turn. A San Francisco police officer had to manually drive the vehicle out of the way.

San Francisco resident Riccardo Benavides lives in the neighborhood.

"Nowhere else in the city, nowhere else in the world - people come to see that. So we saw it," Benavides said.

We did reach out to Waymo and haven't heard back yet.

San Francisco residents are complaining after multiple instances of Waymo cars honking at each other throughout the night.

Earlier in the day, Harris made her first trip to the border in Arizona in years.

Harris expressed a tougher stance on illegal immigration.

She spoke with local Border Patrol leaders as they walked along the wall.

"There are consequential issues at stake in this election and one is the security of our boarder. The United States is a sovereign nation and I believe we have a duty to set rules at our boarder and to enforce them," Harris said.

The ABC7 Original ''2024: Kamala Harris To Be The First'' details the vice president's journey from Berkeley to running for President of the U.S.

The election is less than 40 days away.

Harris is spending the night at The Fairmont Hotel - she has a private fundraiser at an undisclosed location on Saturday.

The hotel is the same spot where she held an event in August, raising more than $13 million for her campaign.

According to the San Francisco Examiner, tickets for Saturday's fundraiser will be $500 to $2,800.

Bill James is the Santa Clara County Democratic Party chair.

"I think that this makes it affordable, to at least another group of strong supporters who maybe were priced out to prior events," James said.

Harris's fundraising tripled Trump's in August. James said the significant money raised is being used to lean into medium markets and battleground states.

"A lot of people in fact everybody has formed an opinion of Donald Trump - people like him or dislike him, there aren't many people who don't know about him and are yet to form an opinion. But for Vice President Harris, she's benefited from the novelty of entering the race late a lot of enthusiasm a lot of positive energy, but I think some voters in the middle still have the question - who is Kamala Harris, is this a person I can see as my president," James said.