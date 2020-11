7 unusual Thanksgiving dinner options

EMBED >More News Videos Hot Cheetos turkey will spice up Thanksgiving dinner.

If you're looking to shake things up this holiday season, take a look a these not so traditional Thanksgiving dinner options.Reynolds Kitchen posted a "Hot Turkey in an Oven bag" recipe on their website, featuring a roasted turkey with a spicy cheese puff coating. The recipe instructs chefs to crush "hot puffed cheese sticks," spread it all over their holiday bird using butter or oil, wrap it in a Reynolds oven bag and pop it in the oven.Pringles' new Thanksgiving dinner options include eight flavors of chips: turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, macaroni and cheese, pumpkin pie, green bean casserole, and creamed corn. The chips are packaged in a TV dinner-style tray with separate sections for different chips.If you're looking for a creamy and cold snack after Thanksgiving dinner, Pumpkin Pie recipe has you covered.A local bakery in Los Angeles came up with this fun flavor. The cupcakes aren't made with turkey, but turkey gravy. It's stuffed with cranberry relish; then a cranberry cream cheese icing is delicately layered on top.Here's a fun way to use your Thanksgiving day leftovers. Top your pie with sweet potatoes, ham, cheese, eggs, turkey and whatever else you can find. Jones Soda Co ., famous for their limited edition holiday concoctions, rolled out this fun soda a few years ago. The Tofurky & Gravy flavor is vegan friendly and sugar free.What may look like a cake is actually the one-stop shop Thanksgiving meal . The cake has alternating layers of stuffing, ground turkey mixed with instant oatmeal, frosted with mashed potatoes and sweet potatoes, and topped with marshmallows.