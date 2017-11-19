7 unusual Thanksgiving dinner options

1. Hot Cheetos turkey
Reynolds Kitchen posted a "Hot Turkey in an Oven bag" recipe on their website, featuring a roasted turkey with a spicy cheese puff coating. The recipe instructs chefs to crush "hot puffed cheese sticks," spread it all over their holiday bird using butter or oil, wrap it in a Reynolds oven bag and pop it in the oven.
2. Pringles Thanksgiving flavored chips
Pringles' new Thanksgiving dinner options include eight flavors of chips: turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, macaroni and cheese, pumpkin pie, green bean casserole, and creamed corn. The chips are packaged in a TV dinner-style tray with separate sections for different chips.
3. Pumpkin Pie Pops
If you're looking for a creamy and cold snack after Thanksgiving dinner, Pumpkin Pie recipe has you covered.
4. Turkey and cranberry cupcakes
A local bakery in Los Angeles came up with this fun flavor. The cupcakes aren't made with turkey, but turkey gravy. It's stuffed with cranberry relish; then a cranberry cream cheese icing is delicately layered on top.
5. Leftover pizza
Here's a fun way to use your Thanksgiving day leftovers. Top your pie with sweet potatoes, ham, cheese, eggs, turkey and whatever else you can find.
6. Tofurky & Gravy soda
Jones Soda Co., famous for their limited edition holiday concoctions, rolled out this fun soda a few years ago. The Tofurky & Gravy flavor is vegan friendly and sugar free.
7. Turkey dinner layer cake
What may look like a cake is actually the one-stop shop Thanksgiving meal. The cake has alternating layers of stuffing, ground turkey mixed with instant oatmeal, frosted with mashed potatoes and sweet potatoes, and topped with marshmallows.