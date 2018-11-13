EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4680719" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> RAW VIDEO: Car hits Social Security office in Egg Harbor Township on November 13, 2018.

As many as 20 people were injured after a car crashed into a Social Security office in Egg Harbor Twp., New Jersey.The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Fire Road and Doughty Road.There was no immediate word as to what caused the crash, though police say this appears to be an accident.One of the people who was critically injured was inside the building. Up to 50 people may have been in the office at the time of the crash.Four people were in the car, including two adults and two children.Video from the scene showed a large hole in the building just next to the front entrance.------