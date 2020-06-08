Updates on job-seekers profiled on Building it Better Together

By Heather Grubola
In an effort to help our community, 6abc has been providing advice for the unemployed through our Building it Better Together Series. Most recently, we profiled a number of people seeking jobs and today we have updates on their situations.



You might remember Kathy Rodriguez of South Jersey.

"I'm a full time student, currently unemployed," she said.

Rodriguez was just about to begin a new job as a property manager when COVID-19 struck and that job opportunity disappeared.

"They said I was going to be out of work and that my position had been eliminated," said Steven Smith of Voorhees, New Jersey.

Smith wasn't prepared.

"I thought I was going to be there. And I was going to retire from there," he said.

And then there's Giulia Umile of Fishtown, the former COO of a boutique advertising agency.

"Some days I cry at my kitchen table and other days I'm motivated and ambitious," she said.

All three job seekers have been busy since we first met them. They've been networking through social media, taking classes and volunteering for businesses and nonprofits.

"And now's the time for anybody if you've got dreams or visions or skills now's the time to build up on it because we've got time," said Rodriguez.

Their diligence and persistence are paying off. Jackie Maxwell of Arbor Management, LLC, reached out to us after seeing Rodriguez on Action News.

"Her tenacity, that you know in the face of the challenges brought on by the pandemic how she continues to remain positive while not giving up," said Maxwell.

Now the Delaware-based property manager company is interested in hiring her.

"We have several different positions a property manager, assistant property manager, occupancy specialist," she said.

Maxwell said other job seekers are also welcome to apply.

"I'm sitting there watching TV and I see this person. I was really impressed," said Dan Loveland of Atlantic City Electric.

Loveland noticed Rodriguez's go-getter attitude.

"Her drive to succeed. Her passion around what she did are consistent with the types of characters that we are looking for in Atlantic City Electric particularly in the project management team," he said.

And like the property management company, Atlantic City Electric has a number of different positions currently available.

"There's a host of jobs, everything from line mechanics to customer care representatives, marketing, engineering functions, and in the project management organization," he said.

Back to Steven Smith he tells us he's had an interview since we spoke and talked to a recruiter about another opportunity.

Giulia Umile says since our story aired, she's had several phone calls with potential employers and is also maintaining an optimistic attitude.

"It's not going to be like this forever. Eventually, things will turn around and there'll be something there for you," she said.
