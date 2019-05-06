Upper Darby High School athletic trainer dies during Broad Street Run

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) -- The Upper Darby School District said an athletic trainer died during the Broad Street Run on Sunday in Philadelphia.Brian Smart passed away after suffering a heart attack, the district announced on Monday.In a Facebook post announcing Smart's passing, the district shared a note from Smart's father to the athletic director:"The world certainly lost a good one yesterday. Brian really enjoyed working in UD, working with you and the students of Upper Darby."The district went on to say:"It is obvious that Brian was beloved by the students that he worked with, and we've been receiving messages all morning about his passing.More information will be made available as it is known about future services for those who wish to pay their respects, but, until then, please join the entire Upper Darby School District community in extending our thoughts and prayers to Brian Smart's family during this time."