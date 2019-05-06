Upper Darby High School athletic trainer dies during Broad Street Run

EMBED <>More Videos

The Upper Darby School District said an athletic trainer died during the Broad Street Run on Sunday in Philadelphia.

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) -- The Upper Darby School District said an athletic trainer died during the Broad Street Run on Sunday in Philadelphia.

Brian Smart passed away after suffering a heart attack, the district announced on Monday.

In a Facebook post announcing Smart's passing, the district shared a note from Smart's father to the athletic director:

"The world certainly lost a good one yesterday. Brian really enjoyed working in UD, working with you and the students of Upper Darby."

The district went on to say:

"It is obvious that Brian was beloved by the students that he worked with, and we've been receiving messages all morning about his passing.

More information will be made available as it is known about future services for those who wish to pay their respects, but, until then, please join the entire Upper Darby School District community in extending our thoughts and prayers to Brian Smart's family during this time."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
center city philadelphiaupper darby townshipphiladelphia newspennsylvania newsbroad street run
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: No charges for mother of child abandoned in Kensington
Several cars, box truck involved in crash on I-95
Congrats! Meghan Markle, Prince Harry welcome baby boy
Police: Victim beaten, robbed by 4 suspects in South Philly
Driver in South Philly crash says he was trying to avoid gunfire
Nurse accused of taking inappropriate photos of patients
Show More
Large stones tumble from facade of Fishtown Church
Woman gave boyfriend Drano to put him in 'eternal sleep'
4-year-old may have been kidnapped by 3 men in pickup: Police
14-year-old Sports Illustrated star killed at house party
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Warmer Today
More TOP STORIES News