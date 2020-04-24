Upper Darby Police Lt. Clark retires after 32 years, gets social distancing send-off

Superintendent Bernhardt along with all the men and women of the Upper Darby Township Police Department, would like to congratulate Lt. Donald Clark on his retirement. After 32 years of service to the residents of Upper Darby Township, Lt. Clark has decided to retire.Good luck! pic.twitter.com/yNE1wQJJlC — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) April 23, 2020

DREXEL HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- After more than 30 years on the force, an Upper Darby police lieutenant can now enjoy his retirement."Superintendent Bernhardt along with all the men and women of the Upper Darby Township Police Department would like to congratulate Lt. Donald Clark on his retirement. After 32 years of service to the residents of Upper Darby Township, Lt. Clark has decided to retire. Good luck!" the Upper Darby Police Department tweeted.On Thursday, Lieutenant Clark waved as a caravan of well-wishers drove past his house.Those driving by honked and cheered for the new retiree.It wasn't the send-off they all had been planning for Clark, but it was still one very much deserved, social distancing and all.