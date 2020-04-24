Community & Events

Upper Darby Police Lt. Clark retires after 32 years, gets social distancing send-off

DREXEL HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- After more than 30 years on the force, an Upper Darby police lieutenant can now enjoy his retirement.

"Superintendent Bernhardt along with all the men and women of the Upper Darby Township Police Department would like to congratulate Lt. Donald Clark on his retirement. After 32 years of service to the residents of Upper Darby Township, Lt. Clark has decided to retire. Good luck!" the Upper Darby Police Department tweeted.



Share your coronavirus story with Action News

On Thursday, Lieutenant Clark waved as a caravan of well-wishers drove past his house.

Those driving by honked and cheered for the new retiree.

It wasn't the send-off they all had been planning for Clark, but it was still one very much deserved, social distancing and all.

Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsupper darby townshipsocial distancingretirementpolice
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman arrested for allegedly spitting on person after dispute
Philly pastor tests positive for COVID-19
Hit-and-run victim must recover alone due to hospital restrictions
Man, 33, shot in head in Mantua
Eagles select Jalen Reagor in first round of NFL Draft
Trumps speculates on research into sunlight, disinfectant to fight coronavirus
PA: Businesses react to phase reopening; 1,369 more cases
Show More
NJ ramping up efforts to stop price gouging
Delaware working to expand testing sites
Parents charged in shooting death of 4-year-old daughter
AccuWeather: Periods of Rain, Cool Today
Eagles fans celebrate NFL Draft remotely
More TOP STORIES News