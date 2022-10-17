Political signs rigged with razor blades found in Bucks County, police say

Investigators in Upper Makefield say the signs were placed there without the homeowner's permission.

Investigators in Upper Makefield say the signs were placed there without the homeowner's permission.

UPPER MAKEFIELD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County are investigating after someone put political signs with razor blades in a resident's yard.

Investigators in Upper Makefield say the signs were placed there without the homeowner's permission.

Police posted pictures that show the razor blades taped to the side of the signs.

"We were contacted later and upon inspecting all the campaign signs, officers found that a Fetterman campaign sign and an Ehasz campaign sign also had razor blades placed around the perimeter of the sign. These signs were removed by the officers," said police on Facebook.

At least one resident suffered injuries to their hand.

The department asks anyone who found signs placed on their property without permission to inspect them before they remove them.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Upper Makefield police.