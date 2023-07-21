Teamsters and UPS to resume negotiations as deadline approaches

UPS workers nationwide are preparing to strike on August 1 if a deal is not reached between the company and its workers’ union.

UPS workers nationwide are preparing to strike on August 1 if a deal is not reached between the company and its workers' union.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Prepare for potential delays when it comes to package deliveries.

UPS workers nationwide are preparing to strike on August 1 if a deal is not reached between the company and its workers' union.

Those employees have authorized a strike if they do not have a new contract by July 31.

Teamsters Local 623 and Pennsylvania House Democrats organized a practice picket on Oregon Avenue in South Philadelphia on Thursday to show support.

Workers are looking for higher pay along with better health and safety conditions.

In a statement, UPS said it looks forward to returning to the negotiating table next week to come to an agreement.

"We are prepared to increase our industry-leading pay and benefits, but need to work quickly to finalize a fair deal that provides certainty for our customers, our employees and businesses across the country," UPS said.

The Teamsters represent more than half of the Atlanta-based company's workforce in the largest private-sector contract in North America.

If a strike does happen, as the union has been threatening, it would be the first since a roughly two-week walkout by 185,000 workers crippled the company a quarter century ago.

Earlier this month, UPS said it will temporarily begin training nonunion employees in the U.S. to step in should there be a strike.

Both sides will set dates soon as to when negations will happen next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.