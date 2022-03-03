localish

Urban BoatWorks goes beyond teaching craft of wooden boat building

Urban BoatWorks goes beyond teaching craft of wooden boat building

CAMDEN, N.J. -- Urban Boat Works is a volunteer-run program in Camden, New Jersey, that teaches middle school and high school students how to build a boat.

The program started in 2009 and many students have little to no experience with power tools, saws, or any carpentry equipment.


The education they receive is more than boat building, it's life skills.

In late spring, the students will launch the boat and ride on the Cooper River.
