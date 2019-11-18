Ursinus College student reports abduction attempt in Collegeville, Pa.

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a Ursinus College student reported an attempted abduction on Sunday.The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. on 6th Avenue near Main Street in Collegeville, Pa.According to police, the student said a silver Honda, possibly an Accord with a Pennsylvania license plate, pulled up.Three males in ski masks got out of the car and took hold of the student's arm, police say.The males were laughing and shouted an expletive, the student told police.When the student yelled for help, the males got back into the vehicle and sped away.The suspects were described as tall, thin white males, possibly college-aged.Two of the males were wearing black clothing, while the third was wearing a burgundy Penn State sweatshirt.Anyone with information is asked to contact Ursinus campus safety or Collegeville police.