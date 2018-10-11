U.S. & WORLD

US, Russia astronauts make emergency landing after NASA launch

EMBED </>More Videos

Liftoff of Soyuz rocket on October 11, 2018.

BAIKONUR, Kazakhstan --
NASA says that two astronauts from the U.S. and Russia are in good condition after an emergency landing following booster rocket failure minutes after the launch.

NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos' Alexei Ovchinin lifted off as scheduled at 2:40 p.m. (0840 GMT; 4:40 a.m. EDT) Thursday from the Russia-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan atop a Soyuz booster rocket.

They were to dock at the International Space Station six hours later, but the booster suffered engine failure minutes after the launch.

NASA said it has been informed by Russian space officials that the crew has made an emergency landing at an unspecified location in Kazakhstan and is in good condition. Search and rescue crews are heading to the landing site.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldnasaemergency landingastronautrussia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Michael charges into Southeast after slamming north Florida
'My heart is racing': Ginger Zee reacts to Michael making landfall
Live Hurricane Michael coverage from ABC News
Son of NY limo owner charged following deadly crash
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Michael charges into Southeast after slamming north Florida
AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watch This Afternoon and Tonight
Sixers' Joel Embiid visits Frankford Boys & Girls Club
Lower Chichester police officer saves woman from potential assault
'My heart is racing': Ginger Zee reacts to Michael making landfall
Philadelphia Police officers join #MeToo movement
'Real Housewives' husband Joe Giudice to be deported
State officials take a tour of city's notorious stop-and-gos
Show More
Hurricane Michael damage: See the storm's aftermath in Panama City
Son of NY limo owner charged following deadly crash
Police release bodycam videos of Rowan traffic stop
Dozens of polio-like cases reported nationwide; 2 in Philadelphia
Waffle House locations close ahead of Hurricane Michael
More News