Independence Seaport Museum, AirBnb offering one-of-a-kind tour of Submarine Becuna

Visitors can step inside compartments of the WWII vessel, like the conning tower where an active attack scope is still housed.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Attention all history buffs, this is your chance to get a rare tour of the USS Becuna Submarine.

The Independence Seaport Museum is teaming up with Airbnb for a one-of-a-kind experience.

Visitors can step inside compartments of the World War II vessel, like the conning tower where a still very active attack scope is housed.

"This is the periscope they would have used to line up an attack shot," said submarine manager, Greg Williams.



Some of these compartments are typically closed to the public.

From the sleeping quarters to the dining area, Airbnb guests will get a personalized tour including "sub stories" of the vessel used in World War II.

"When can you ever get on a submarine? There's a couple of submarines on display for guests, but for most people, that's a multi-hour drive. If you are here in Philadelphia, you have a US submarine right at your front door. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for most people."

Tours run the last Saturday of each month starting February 26 with 10 people per tour. They're hoping to expand as demand picks up.

Experience what life was like beneath the surface during WWII during this guided tour through this floating museum.

