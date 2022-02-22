Independence Seaport Museum, AirBnb offering one-of-a-kind tour of Submarine Becuna

The Independence Seaport Museum is teaming up with Airbnb for a one-of-a-kind experience.
Visitors can step inside compartments of the World War II vessel, like the conning tower where a still very active attack scope is housed.
"This is the periscope they would have used to line up an attack shot," said submarine manager, Greg Williams.
👋🏽 History buffs! This is your chance to get a rare tour of the USS Becuna in Philadelphia! It’s part of a new partnership between the Independence Seaport museum and @Airbnb! @6abc pic.twitter.com/Muizl4pT9M— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) February 22, 2022
Some of these compartments are typically closed to the public.
From the sleeping quarters to the dining area, Airbnb guests will get a personalized tour including "sub stories" of the vessel used in World War II.
"When can you ever get on a submarine? There's a couple of submarines on display for guests, but for most people, that's a multi-hour drive. If you are here in Philadelphia, you have a US submarine right at your front door. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for most people."
Tours run the last Saturday of each month starting February 26 with 10 people per tour. They're hoping to expand as demand picks up.