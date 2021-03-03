Delaware County businessmen create handheld device to kill COVID-19

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10108567" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Experts investigate whether ultraviolet technology can kill the coronavirus.

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two Delaware County, Pennsylvania businessmen have created a handheld device that uses high-intensity ultraviolet light to eradicate Covid-19. It's called the Hurricane."We've tested this on all types of surfaces, computers, leather, cloth, wood, plastic. In under a second, it will eradicate every piece of the virus, Covid, every virus there is, bacteria, mold," said Ken Cage, president of operations at The Platinum Group.The company was marketing a much larger version of "The Hurricane," but they had to pivot."We went to a huge international corporation, they said, 'Yeah, we like the technology, but it's way too big for what we need,'" recalled Cage.So they developed a portable 900 watt LED UV-C handheld unit that uses a battery pack or power cord to operate."So now you can go anywhere with this, on an airplane, on a yacht, in an office, in a school. We can do a whole airplane in about 12 minutes," stated Cage.For the skeptics wondering if this really works?"Our technology, the original light was approved by the NIH, the National Institute of Health and the FDA," said Cage.He says the units sell for just under $18,000.Cage says the technology can also be implemented to clean all air going into a school or building.The Platinum Group is developing a much smaller unit for home use.