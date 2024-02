Center City business celebrates Valentine's Day with dog-friendly activities

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There were lots of kisses at a Valentine's Day "paw-ty" in Center City on Wednesday.

The dog-friendly ice cream bar and bakery, Salty Paws, invited customers to stop by for some special treats or take a picture in the dog kissing booth.

The shop at 17th and Walnut streets was even offering a free slice of its red velvet Valentine's Day cake!