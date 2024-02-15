WWII veteran, widower receives Valentine's Day surprise

98-year-old Karl Dinkelacker and his Valentine were together for 70 years before her passing. A team of Senior Helpers made sure he still felt loved for the holiday.

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Valentine's Day can be a tough one for seniors, especially those who have lost the love of their lifetime.

That's the case for World War II Army veteran Karl Dinkelacker, who enjoyed seven decades with his wife before her passing.

Laura Albany with the Senior Helpers organization visited The Watermark at Bellingham, a retirement community, to make sure he felt loved today.

