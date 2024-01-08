At-home date night activities for couples this Valentine's Day 2024

Valentine's Day is approaching, and you may be struggling to find creative activities for you and your bae. Planning a thoughtful date night at home can be a great way to go the extra mile for your special someone.

If you've been in a long-term relationship, you may find yourself running out of ideas to keep the romance alive. At home, it can seem like the only options are to rotate between ordering food and watching movies.

That is why we've found some date-night activities you can do to get closer to your significant other.

The Best Valentine's Day Games and Activities for 2024

Conversation Cards

I love these conversation cards from "We're Not Really Strangers." I've played this game with my boyfriend, and we talked about things we never even thought to discuss. The cards have three levels: perception, connection and reflection, which allow you to go at your own pace. With this game, you can dig a little deeper and see how much your partner really knows you, as well as share things you've never told each other. This game works for any couple, whether you've been together for years or just started dating.

If you're more laid-back or just starting out your relationship, this couple's party game is perfect for you. Valentine's Day doesn't always have to be so lovey-dovey; you can take the pressure off from deep, sometimes uncomfortable, conversations. There are 150 questions across three levels: 1. Match 2. Me or You 3. Best. You can expect to see questions like, "Which celebrities would we cast to play us in a movie?" and "Who could go longer without using their cell phone?" This is a fun and interactive game that you can also play against other couples too. It comes with two dry-erase boards, two dry-erase pens and two clean-up cloths.

Games

Creating a personalized puzzle for your partner can be a sweet gesture to show your love for them You can reminisce about the memory of the photo you are putting together and bond. You can choose between 300, 500 and 1,000-piece pizzles. Doing puzzles also has great benefits for you and your partner. They improve your memory, increase problem-solving skills and lower stress levels. Pair this puzzle with a warm blanket, a movie and some wine, and you have the perfect date.

Are you or your significant other a true crime or murder mystery lover? This game is a fun way to channel your inner detective. If you're a beginner, this specific game is rated as easy. Inside, you can find handcrafted, realistic-looking evidence, ciphers and more that you can use to solve the mystery. If you get stuck, there's a hint page too. Compete against each other or work together to solve the case.

Workbooks

Dating with intent and working on healing together is important for a healthy relationship. Communication may be a problem in your relationship or something you would actively like to work towards improving. The author of this book is a certified relationship coach and provides strategies to communicate effectively, rebuild trust and repair past hurts. In this book, you can find 30 communication activities to build self-awareness, separate thoughts from feelings and learn how to handle each situation better. If you feel you've found one and want to work on building a long-lasting relationship, this is an intentional way of doing that.

The Adventure Challenge Couples book comes with 50 scratch-off challenges and date ideas for you and your lover. What's fun about this book is that once you scratch off a challenge, you must do it. There are spots for pictures and journal lines to keep the memory forever. This is for couples who want spontaneity and are up for any adventure.

Date Ideas

I know that in my relationship, I never know where or what I want to eat when asked. These dice make your date-night decisions for you. Leave it to chance and roll the dice to decide the food, an activity, and what to do afterward. There's also a movie dice, which will help you pick a category for the next Hulu flick you choose to watch together.

Food can be a way to the heart. Spend some quality time in the kitchen learning to cook a new dinner recipe. MasterClass has tons of amazing chefs to choose from. If your partner is usually the chef every night, this can be a thoughtful way to put yourself in their shoes and work together. Feed each other in between, prep ingredients and steal some kisses, all while making a delicious dinner.

