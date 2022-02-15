localish

Soulmates and sweethearts celebrate Valentine's Day milestones

EMBED <>More Videos

Soulmates celebrate Valentine's Day milestones

LOS ANGELES -- Longtime couples Abby and Norman Murkoff and Herman and Bess Leibenson, met in the early 1950s.

The Leibenson's met at a dance. The Murkoffs met through a mutual circle of friends.

They fell in love and soon after, they had beautiful families.

Today both couples have been married for more than 65 years and have celebrated six decades of Valentine's Days together!

So, what is the secret to their marriages? Watch the video above for the whole story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countykabcvalentine's daylovelocalish
LOCALISH
Soulmates celebrate Valentine's Day milestones
The sweet love story that saved a legendary NYC chocolate shop
You can make your own beautiful glass art at this California studio
A lazy guide to getting fit
TOP STORIES
Residents upset over new CBD Kratom store
Police: Man fatally stabbed in Wawa parking lot
Brian Laundrie's cause of death, new details revealed in autopsy
"Justice is served" father says after daughter's killer convicted
How to safely dispose of your old, unwanted electronics
2nd lawsuit filed against former Philly police inspector
Ocean City community donates valentines to veterans
Show More
Philadelphia firefighters union sues city over vaccine mandate
La Salle's new president focused on access to underserved communities
Vandal wanted after four swastikas spray-painted around Del.
Police ID man who allegedly shot Philly officer in bulletproof vest
James Harden attends 76ers practice, but no games until after break
More TOP STORIES News