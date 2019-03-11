Vandals damage Ethik store on South Street

SOUTH STREET (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for the vandals who caused a lot of damage to a store on South Street.Officers arrived around 5 a.m. Monday to find shattered windows and broken glass littering the sidewalk in front of the Ethik Clothing Co. store.The inside was ransacked and clothing strewn about.Police taped off the sidewalk. They are looking at surveillance cameras in the area in an effort to identify the suspects.