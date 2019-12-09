rizzo

Frank Rizzo statue targeted by vandalism; vandals spray paint 'fascist on jacket, place sticker on head

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Frank Rizzo statue has been vandalized again on Sunday.

The Action Cam was on the scene after the word "Fascist" was written in white along the jacket section of the statue on Sunday night. A sticker was also placed on the head of the statue.

Philadelphia police have no reports of the vandalism, so it's not clear when it could have happened.

RELATED: Why is the Rizzo statue controversial?

It's not the first the controversial statue has been hit by vandals.

In recent years, eggs have been thrown at the state and a man was also accused of spray-painting the words "black power."

The statue stands outside of the Municipal Building in Center City.



Frank Rizzo served as Philadelphia's mayor from 1972 to 1980 and his critics argue that he led a corrupt police department that alienated minorities. Supporters see him as a native everyman who spoke his mind
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacenter city philadelphiavandalismrizzo
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RIZZO
Estate sale puts Frank Rizzo possessions up for grabs
Statue of fmr. Philly Mayor Frank Rizzo to be moved
DA offers to remove most charges in Rizzo statue vandalism
Statue of former Mayor Frank Rizzo to stay put for now
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Petition wants NFL to remove Mike Vick as Pro Bowl captain
Person stabbed at Frankford deli
Rowan to meet with students following recent suicides
At least 5 dead, many missing after New Zealand volcano erupts
AccuWeather: A Soaking Rain
Church nativity scene depicts holy family as caged refugees
Show More
Vanna White to host Wheel of Fortune
Willey Farms back up and running after massive fire
Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch puppeteer from 'Sesame Street' dies
Baby can't contain her joy when mom turns on her hearing aids
Man arrested after rehearsing mass shooting plot on video: Police
More TOP STORIES News