Bodycam footage of 'ER' actress Vanessa Marquez's shooting death released by police

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. -- Police in southern California released dramatic body camera footage Monday of an officer-involved shooting that killed actress Vanessa Marquez in August 2018.

The video starts with officers entering her home for a wellness check.

Marquez told officers she was having a seizure.

Police say paramedics and a mental health clinician spoke with her right after that.

RELATED: Woman shot, killed by police in California identified as actress on TV show 'ER'
EMBED More News Videos

A woman who was fatally shot by South Pasadena police has been identified as 49-year-old Vanessa Marquez, an actress who used to be on the TV show, "ER."



Officers told Marquez they were going to take her to a local hospital to be evaluated. They say that's when she picked up a handgun, and officers retreated downstairs.

Police say they opened fire when Marquez advanced toward them with the weapon.

Marquez was killed in the confrontation.

Investigators magnified the video to show a hand holding a gun. The weapon was later determined to be a replica.

Marquez's family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of South Pasadena.

Marquez was 49 years old. She was best known for her roles on "ER" and "Stand and Deliver."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiadeadly shootingfatal shootingpolice shootingactorpolice cameraofficer involved shootingu.s. & worldpolicebody cameras
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News