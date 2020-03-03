Bodycam footage of 'ER' actress Vanessa Marquez's shooting death released by police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4109905" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woman who was fatally shot by South Pasadena police has been identified as 49-year-old Vanessa Marquez, an actress who used to be on the TV show, "ER."

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. -- Police in southern California released dramatic body camera footage Monday of an officer-involved shooting that killed actress Vanessa Marquez in August 2018.The video starts with officers entering her home for a wellness check.Marquez told officers she was having a seizure.Police say paramedics and a mental health clinician spoke with her right after that.Officers told Marquez they were going to take her to a local hospital to be evaluated. They say that's when she picked up a handgun, and officers retreated downstairs.Police say they opened fire when Marquez advanced toward them with the weapon.Marquez was killed in the confrontation.Investigators magnified the video to show a hand holding a gun. The weapon was later determined to be a replica.Marquez's family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of South Pasadena.Marquez was 49 years old. She was best known for her roles on "ER" and "Stand and Deliver."