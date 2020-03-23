Food & Drink

Vegan-ish is ready to feed Philly's growing vegan crowd

By Timothy Walton
Vegan-ish is a new West Philadelphia spot to grab casual sandwiches that serve the expanding vegan market.

Diners can pop in to try Salmon burritos or a burger made with chickpeas, among other tasty options.

They also offer pescatarian dishes for those not strictly eating vegan, hence the "ish."

Note: Their restaurant is open for pick-up during the Covid-19 shutdowns, but check their website or call for times and to see what is available.


Vegan-ish | Instagram
1214 N 52nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19131
