Over 100 reptiles removed from home after 23-year-old found dead inside: Police

Aliquippa police say the man had a bite mark on the inside of his wrist, but the toxicologist said the mark was not recent.

Thursday, March 23, 2023 4:00AM
ALIQUIPPA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Roughly 100 venomous snakes, a lizard, and a crocodile were removed from a home in Beaver County, Pennsylvania on Wednesday after a 23-year-old man was found dead inside.

The man's cause of death is still under review by a coroner.

Police say hundreds of reptiles were inside the home, and while they took most of them, nonvenomous snakes were allowed to stay.

Four adults lived in the home as well as a 3-year-old girl.

"It's sad that they lost someone, I feel bad for that part. But at the same time, why are ya'll living with all them snakes in an itty-bitty house in a residential neighborhood?" questioned one woman.

Officials say two men who lived in the home ran a reptile business together.

